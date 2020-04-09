Pennsylvania governor unsure about football starting on time

Getty Images

Yet another governor has cast doubt over football season starting on time, another one who presides over multiple teams.

Via Jacob Klinger of Pennlive.com, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf was the latest to hedge, citing public safety as a priority during the coronavirus outbreak.

“I think it’s too early to call what happens in the fall. As for what happens in the winter sports season, unfortunately, every sport, professional and non-professional sport, amateur sports, have closed down, and I think Pennsylvania needs to follow suit on that,” Wolf said. “We need to stay safe again. Our first priority is to keep people safe.”

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, California’s Gavin Newsom, and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker have also expressed skepticism, after President Donald Trump said that he thought the NFL season should start on time.

Those governors represent a quarter of the NFL’s teams.

Wolf’s stay-at-home order limits Pennsylvania citizens to “essential travel,” and has been set through the end of April, pending an extension.