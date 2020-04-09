PFT Live returns to Sky Sports on April 16

Getty Images

We’ve got good news and better news for our friends in the U.K. and Ireland.

Here’s the good news: PFT Live returns to Sky Sports one week from today, on Thursday, April 16.

Here’s the better news: For the first time, PFT Live will actually be live in London (and surrounding areas), from 12:00 p.m. local time until 2:00 p.m. (So, basically, if someone on the show — e.g., Chris — says a word that may fly on American TV but not on British TV — e.g., wanker — we may not be live in London for long.)

It’s been humbling to hear from so many fans of the show who missed seeing the show on Sky Sports, given the operational challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic. It means a lot to us to know that you’re out there, and we’re happy that we will return to your daily routine very soon.