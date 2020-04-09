Rams clearly owe Todd Gurley money, for whatever reason aren’t paying

Getty Images

When it comes to the $2 million that the Rams allegedly owe former Rams linebacker Clay Matthews, there’s an argument to be made that the teams is justified to wait and see whether and to what extent Matthews earns up to $2 million elsewhere this year before paying him the difference, if any. When it comes to the $7.55 million that the Rams allegedly owe former Rams running back Todd Gurley, the Rams have no such argument.

“It’s pretty clear the Rams are in the wrong,” a source with knowledge of Gurley’s contract tells PFT. “Even if you take the theory they are waiting on the offset they are in the wrong.”

They’re in the wrong because the offset covers only $2.5 million of the bonus; the other $5.05 million was fully guaranteed, with no offset. At a minimum, then, the Rams should pay the $5.05 million and hold the $2.5 million until Gurley officially earns $2.5 million from the Falcons.

The Rams have officially declined comment on the situation, but they’ve leaked to ESPN.com they believe that they are in full compliance with the Matthews and Gurley contracts. If that’s the case, why not say so on the record?

Whatever the explanation, it’s not a good look to hide under a rock when accused of stiffing employees out of money they believe they are owed. If Gurley and Matthews are in the wrong, the Rams need to say so, or perception will become reality — and other agents and free agents will become less inclined to trust the Rams.