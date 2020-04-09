Report: Court records accuse Chris Johnson of involvement in murder-for-hire plot

Getty Images

TMZ.com reports that court documents accuse former NFL running back Chris Johnson in a murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the shooting deaths of two men in 2016.

Johnson hasn’t been charged with anything, and TMZ.com doesn’t explain the nature, type, or context of the court documents containing the allegations.

The incident traces back to March 2015, when Johnson was shot in the shoulder in what allegedly was a gang-related effort to kill him. In two separate incidents in 2016, the two men who were believed to be the shooters in March 2015 were shot and killed by Dominic Bolden, who as the apparent argument goes committed the crimes at Johnson ‘s behest.

Again, no charges have been filed, and TMZ.com provides no detail regarding the court documents in which the allegations appear. Johnson strongly denies the allegations, which deserves to be noted no matter how predictable the denial may be.

Johnson spent 10 seasons in the NFL with the Titans, Jets, and Cardinals. In 2009, he rushed for 2,006 yards, one of only seven players in league history to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a single season. Johnson currently ranks No. 35 on the all-time rushing list, with 9,561 yards.