Report: WR prospect Bryan Edwards got protective boot off his foot

Getty Images

It’s a tough year to be a player coming into the draft off of an injury because of the regulations barring meetings with teams that were put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former South Carolina wide receiver Bryan Edwards is one of the players in that position after he broke a bone in his foot in February. Edwards was not able to take part in drills at the Scouting Combine as a result of the injury, but there is reportedly some good news about his condition.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Edwards is out of the protective boot he’s been wearing since the injury and that he’s moving around well. NFL teams have received updated scans of his foot.

Edwards finished his collegiate career as South Carolina’s all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards. His production led many to project him to go on the second day of the draft, although the depth of the class and any lingering doubts about his health could impact where he eventually comes off the board.