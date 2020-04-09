Roger Goodell: “The NFL is planning to play”

Posted by Mike Florio on April 9, 2020, 1:13 PM EDT
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has been conspicuous in his presence during the pandemic. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has been conspicuous in his absence.

Goodell spoke on camera for the first time earlier this week, in a FaceTime call with Ankur Jain, the founder and CEO of Kairos.

Among other things, Goodell reiterated the league’s intent to play football games in 2020.

The NFL is planning to play,” Goodell said. “That’s our hope, and that’s our planning to date.”

Similar to the league’s views regarding the upcoming draft, Goodell believes that football will be beneficial during these trying times.

“We can help our country heal,” Goodell said. “We can help bring our communities together. We can provide hope. We can provide a distraction from the everyday issues and show people that there is a future out there and that we’re all going to be part of that.”

He’s right. Even though playing the games directly advances the financial interests of the NFL, it also advances the broader interests of a society that is caught in a Groundhog Day existence, slowly climbing a mountain with no idea where the top may be — and whether there’s even a top at all. Having events like the draft and football games will help people who are staying at home pass the time until the time comes for normalcy.

But there’s a balance. Goodell made it clear that the league will, in deciding when to play, put public safety first.

“We have to put the general public safety but also the safety of all those workers [at stadium],” Goodell said. “The hope here is that the steps that our leaders are taking are going to help end this pandemic as soon as possible.”

While we wait for it to end, Goodell has provided a message of optimism.

“We’re gonna get through this,” he said. “We’re gonna get through this together as a country and as world and that this is something that we’re going to overcome. People should keep that hope, because we’re going to get back to doing the things that we were doing and hopefully creating a great future for so many people, and I hope everyone stays involved and does what’s best in our communities in the short term but more importantly keeps focusing on the future, because it’s going to be a bright future for us.”

For the millions of football fans who currently feel lost, a simple expression like that from the man who runs the NFL can make a big difference. Here’s hoping we get more messages of hope like this from Goodell, and from others who occupy a high profile in pro sports.

16 responses to “Roger Goodell: “The NFL is planning to play”

  3. Shouldnt the NFL be “preparing to play”, but “planning” for all possible outcomes?

  4. Since most colleges won’t be having on campus classes (or any sports) this fall, rent a few them, maybe one college per two divisions, bring everybody (staff, doctors, tv crews, Roger, etc) in sometime like mid-July, test everyone, then lock the place down until the seasons ends in January. Like a concert no re-entry if you leave, no visitors. People with families won’t like, but maybe they can handle no-paychecks instead with no-season.

    At least this way there will be some TV for fall instead of re-runs since Hollywood is basically shutdown too.

  5. obviously you are planning to play.. stop with the healing nonsense. If my mom dies you are not going to help me heal. You are an entertainment.. that is it and that is all.

  8. I’m guessing 99% of the comments posted on this thread will be sarcastic and negative. I think it’s kind of nice to hear something positive for a change. Goodell may not be very popular among fans (and I’ll bet most don’t even know why they dislike him) but he is a human being capable of caring about other people… why not give him the benefit of the doubt when he says something heartfelt? Thanks for a word of optimism, Mr. Florio.

  9. So the country that started the pandemic has already started opening back up and full throttle ahead. I’m pretty sure we’ll be back in business by July.

  10. ramsnation88 says:
    April 9, 2020 at 1:15 pm
    Nothing helps the country heal more than paying $45 for 2 beers at a football game.

    ************************************************************************************

    Good chance there won’t be fans in attendance, so you can save money and get your beer at the store instead.

  11. This will not go over well to allow the NFL to go back to work and you tell all other Americans they can not work.

  12. THEY WILL PLAY I’ve been saying it all along….Most states have all said their stay at home orders are until the first week of May, and our state has said that businesses will re-open, and school will return the week of May 3rd. So if schools and businesses return to normal on May 3rd, and Football isn’t slated to start until September why wouldn’t they start on time? Oh that’s right because it’s better to continue with the fear mongering

  13. I’m preparing to go back to work, too. Doesn’t mean it will happen anytime soon.

  14. hippstuff says:
    April 9, 2020 at 1:37 pm
    I’m guessing 99% of the comments posted on this thread will be sarcastic and negative. I think it’s kind of nice to hear something positive for a change. Goodell may not be very popular among fans (and I’ll bet most don’t even know why they dislike him) but he is a human being capable of caring about other people… why not give him the benefit of the doubt when he says something heartfelt? Thanks for a word of optimism, Mr. Florio

    ~~~~~
    Thanks for this. I agree. And yet you’re still getting thumbs down…

  15. If you plan to play, you can still cancel games at the last second, but at least you’re prepared to play if the circumstances allow for it. If you don’t plan to play, then you can’t play if the circumstances allow for it.

    It’s a simple decision square.

  16. This site has done nothing but criticize Goodell and any talk about playing football since this whole thing started. Why are we all of a sudden happy that he’s being optimistic about playing? When the president is optimistic about getting past this, all I hear is criticism.

