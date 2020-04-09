Sean Lee providing 50,000 meals to Boys & Girls Clubs

Getty Images

Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee announced a donation to help feed children out of school during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lee will team up with Albertsons, Tom Thumb and the Snavely Foundation in Dallas-Fort Worth to provide 50,000 meals for kids at Boys & Girls Clubs of America in North Texas, NBCDFW.com reports.

“These kids are incredible,” Lee said. “They face adversity everyday and they do it so well, but facing hunger is something they shouldn’t have to do. Helping the Boys & Girls Club to do that, that’s something we wanted to help with and we hope that others will help, too.”

Lee hopes to have an additional 10,000 meals donated through his foundation.

To donate, visit pledgeit.org.