Sean McVay: I have to do a better job of utilizing Gerald Everett

The Rams Offense is going to have a different look with running back Todd Gurley no longer on the team and head coach Sean McVay suggested another wrinkle this week that could change how the offense operates.

Gerald Everett has spent the last three years with the Rams and reached a career-high by playing 40 percent of the offensive snaps last year. That helped him mark career bests with 37 catches and 408 yards despite missing three games and McVay said he envisions an even bigger role for the tight end in the future.

“Really, really excited about what Gerald Everett’s going to do,” McVay said, via USAToday.com. “I think Tyler Higbee did a phenomenal job, but I think Gerald Everett’s a guy that I’ve got to do a better job of utilizing his skill set because he’s a difference-maker. But he’s got to get the opportunities and I think that starts with some of the things I know I can do a better job of.”

Tyler Higbee had a strong close to the 2019 season, so McVay will have a couple of tight ends to juggle as he plots the team’s offensive course in the post-Gurley era.