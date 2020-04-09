Second Allegiant Stadium worker tests positive for coronavirus

Getty Images

A second construction worker at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The second confirmed case comes close to two weeks after the first case was announced by Mortenson-McCarthy on March 25. Like the initial case, the construction venture said the afflicted worker had not been in close contact with other workers due to distancing protocols on site. The worker has not been on site since April 2 and is currently in self-isolation.

“The area where the worker had been assigned, and the surrounding vicinity, was immediately shut down and sanitized. Work continues in other areas of the project that remain unaffected,” the news release said.

While many industries have been closed or forced to work from home due to efforts to stop the spread of the virus, construction has generally been considered an essential service and remained able to proceed.

Mortenson-McCarthy has implemented protective measures consistent with CDC guidelines in an effort to prevent spread of the virus as construction has continued.

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. has also seen one worker test positive with a second worker presumed to be positive as well.