Special master recommends Saints emails remain shielded in clergy case

Getty Images

Email communications between the New Orleans Saints and the Archdiocese of New Orleans should remain shielded from the public per a recommendation from special master Carolyn Gill-Jefferson in relation to a clergy sex abuse scandal.

According to Amie Just and Ramon Antonio-Vargas of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Judge Ellen Hazeur will have the ultimate say in whether the emails remain sealed or released. However, Gill-Jefferson, a retired judge, stated in her recommendation that the release of the emails would unduly “embarrass or bring public scrutiny to the Saints organization for supporting the Archdiocese.”

Attorneys representing a plaintiff that is suing the church over alleged sexual abuse from former deacon George Brignac and media organizations have sought the release of email communications between the team and church over the public relations strategy for the church in the wake of the scandal.

The plaintiffs’ lawyers have said there are 276 emails showing members of the Saints organization were advising the church on how to handle their public messaging of the scandal. The team, including owner Gayle Benson, have vehemently denied any wrongdoing saying their advice to the church was to be as open and transparent as possible. However, it’s a stance the plaintiffs’ attorneys reject saying the emails in question show otherwise.