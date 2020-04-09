Stephen Gostkowski expects to play this year

Getty Images

Longtime Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski hasn’t been heard from much since New England cut him last month, but he says he’s ready to sign with a team just as soon as workouts and physicals become feasible.

Gostkowski told Tom Curran of NBCSportsBoston.com that he’s confident he can bounce back in 2020 after a hip injury forced him to miss most of 2019.

“I’m not ready to just hang it up. I’m gonna try to play. It’s going to be tough to show teams what I can do right now or work out or do a physical, but I’m not too worried about it. I’m not concerned. I kind of take things day by day,” Gostkowski said. “I feel good. I’m starting to feel better. I’m trying to keep getting in better and better shape and I’ve probably done more so far this year as I would heading into a normal season so I feel like I’m ahead of where I usually am and I have nothing but time.”

The 36-year-old Gostkowski says he has nothing but fond memories of the Patriots, who drafted him in 2006 and made him the successor to Adam Vinatieri. He had a good run in New England, but now he’s ready to kick somewhere else.