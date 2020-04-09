Tre Herndon ready to take on leadership role in Jaguars secondary

Getty Images

Jalen Ramsey left during the 2019 season. A.J. Bouye left this offseason.

Tre Herndon feels more on an island than normal for multiple reasons.

Jacksonville signed veteran cornerback Rashaan Melvin and likely will will draft a cornerback early in the draft. But Herndon now is the leader of the group.

“I think those guys [Ramsey and Bouye] did a great job mentoring me,″ Herndon said, via John Reid of the Florida Times-Union. ″That was a time for me to learn and grow from him [Ramsey] during the times he was sitting out and I was playing his role. He kept giving me tips, study habits, those kinds of things. A.J., we kind of have the same story as being undrafted guys. He’s always been a motivation for me. Out here in Georgia, I train with A.J. every other day, so I’m still getting those tips from him.″

Herndon became a starter last season when the Jaguars dealt Ramsey to the Rams. He had three interceptions, 13 pass breakups and 55 tackles last season.