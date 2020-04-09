Tua Tagovailoa has “virtual pro day” workout

Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa can’t prove his health to NFL teams in person at the moment, so he’s going to try to do it virtually.

Whether any of them believe it remains to be seen.

According to Les Carpenter of the Washington Post, the Alabama quarterback held a “virtual pro day” today, and his people are sending the tape to all 32 teams.

The workout in Nashville Thursday was organized by former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer, who has worked with Tagovailoa since January. Tagaovailoa had 55 scripted throws, and 20 more in what Dilfer called a “dynamic setting” (whatever that means).

Fewer than 10 people were present for the workout, because of coronavirus outbreak social distancing measures. The workout took place in a private gym, so he might not have been able to throw deep the way he would have on a normal field.

That opens the door to the question of how much value it will have.

Agents can send out videos of workouts to teams to their heart’s content. But unless a General Manager knows the player’s not running a 38-yard dash, he’d be wise to take said video with a truckload of salt. And if Tagovailoa can’t make all the throws or do all the drills they’d want to see at a normal pro day, they’d be skeptical of that as well.

Tagovailoa’s coming off hip surgery, and all the reports have been positive thus far. But because teams can’t give him physicals with their own doctors, his draft status is going to be a question of faith for someone.