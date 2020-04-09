Tyrod Taylor: All I can do is show that people shouldn’t have slept on me

Getty Images

Nothing has been set in stone for the Chargers at this point, but head coach Anthony Lynn said recently that Tyrod Taylor is in the “driver’s seat” to be the team’s starting quarterback.

If things play out that way, it won’t be the first time that Taylor has gotten a chance to start. He was a three-year starter in Buffalo, but got benched briefly for Nathan Peterman at one point and then was traded to Cleveland in 2018. The Browns drafted Baker Mayfield a month later and Taylor was on the bench after suffering a concussion in Week Three.

Assuming he does get the shot to run the Chargers Offense, it may be Taylor’s last opportunity to be a starter. He told Tyler Dunne of Bleacher Report that he plans to use it to show that’s where he should have been all along.

“All I can do is show ’em with the next opportunity that they shouldn’t have slept on me,” Taylor said. “I’m definitely motivated more than ever. I’m motivated because I’m able to show my teammates and my coaches what I’m capable of doing. I’m not going out there to prove something to a fan or prove something to someone who may not like me. You’re never going to please everybody. I’m not trying to please everybody.”

The Chargers could wind up taking a quarterback in the first round and create a situation similar to the one that Taylor had in Cleveland, but it doesn’t sound like that will shake Taylor’s belief in his ability to handle the job.