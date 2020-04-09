Tyrod Taylor: All I can do is show that people shouldn’t have slept on me

Posted by Josh Alper on April 9, 2020, 2:38 PM EDT
Nothing has been set in stone for the Chargers at this point, but head coach Anthony Lynn said recently that Tyrod Taylor is in the “driver’s seat” to be the team’s starting quarterback.

If things play out that way, it won’t be the first time that Taylor has gotten a chance to start. He was a three-year starter in Buffalo, but got benched briefly for Nathan Peterman at one point and then was traded to Cleveland in 2018. The Browns drafted Baker Mayfield a month later and Taylor was on the bench after suffering a concussion in Week Three.

Assuming he does get the shot to run the Chargers Offense, it may be Taylor’s last opportunity to be a starter. He told Tyler Dunne of Bleacher Report that he plans to use it to show that’s where he should have been all along.

“All I can do is show ’em with the next opportunity that they shouldn’t have slept on me,” Taylor said. “I’m definitely motivated more than ever. I’m motivated because I’m able to show my teammates and my coaches what I’m capable of doing. I’m not going out there to prove something to a fan or prove something to someone who may not like me. You’re never going to please everybody. I’m not trying to please everybody.”

The Chargers could wind up taking a quarterback in the first round and create a situation similar to the one that Taylor had in Cleveland, but it doesn’t sound like that will shake Taylor’s belief in his ability to handle the job.

7 responses to “Tyrod Taylor: All I can do is show that people shouldn’t have slept on me

  1. If the Chargers draft a quarterback in the 1st round, he will be reliving his 2018 nightmare.

  2. This is so unfair how the Chargers are leading Tyrod Taylor on that he’s going to be the starter when they’re obviously going to draft a quarterback or sign Cam Newton. You don’t go from offering Tom Brady a Brinks truck full of money, to relying on your 2019 journeyman backup. Yet every week there’s new interviews here with Tyrod getting all excited and focused while people like Anthony Lynn continue this charade for draft leverage. not right to lead this guy on…

  3. Why has everyone forgotten that Tyrod Taylor is a backup calibre player and has never shown more than that? Sits on your bench for 2 years and now all of a sudden he’s good enough to start? Chargers fans deserve better. They have a playoff calibre roster led by a backup QB (at the moment at least).

  5. He’s backup quality but he’s better than some starters, like Trash Allen in Buffalo.

  7. Nobody slept on Tyrod. We were all wide awake, watched him play, and all came to the same conclusion….he isn’t any good.

