Who are the best players in the NFC East?

Posted by Mike Florio on April 9, 2020, 11:24 AM EDT
Getty Images

Our day-by-day, division-by-division draft previews include day-by-day drafts of the best players from each division.

Earlier this week, we looked at the best teams of the NFC East.

Simms and I plucked three each, one at a time, from the quartet of franchises that made up the worst division in football in 2019. Who are your picks for the best players from the NFC East?

Drop a comment below, and feel free to call us (especially Simms) crazy for our selections.

And tune in Friday for a new edition of PFT Live, as we continue to get your ready for the 2020 draft and keep you up to speed on everything else going on in the NFL, while primarily trying to give you a break from the endless stresses and worries of our current reality.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Who are the best players in the NFC East?

  1. Top 6: Fletcher Cox, Jason Kelce, Zach Martin, Saquon Barkley, Demarcus Lawrence, Carson Wentz

  3. Anonymous Banker says:
    April 9, 2020 at 11:32 am
    Top 6: Fletcher Cox, Jason Kelce, Zach Martin, Saquon Barkley, Demarcus Lawrence, Carson Wentz

    ——–

    Carson Wentz? The guy has never even won a postseason game. He’s not even as good a Dak.

  5. QB- Wentz
    RB- Barkley
    WR: Cooper
    WR: Gallup
    WR: McLaurin
    TE: Ertz
    RT: Lane Johnson
    RG: Brandon Brooks
    C: Kelce/Martin tie
    LG: ?
    LT: Tyron Smith

  6. Any list that includes Wentz is just plain wrong. His play is like a rollercoaster. Sometimes wildly high and sometimes wildly low. The Wentz cultists might he enamored with his upside and occasional wow plays, but the kid hasn’t accomplished much in this league and has a horrible knack for being unavailable when they need him most.

    If not for a miraculous Super-Sub at QB in years past, the last half decade of Eagles football would be considered a failure by any standard.

  7. …yeah but Wentz should’ve won an MVP, his body of work got them to that point & he should’ve been MVP regardless of missing last 2+ games. He’s also never had the weapons dak has had, not even close, the best he had was in 2017 and he put up huge numbers the SB year. People like you quickly forget the impact he had on that season. Dak ever impact the league for a season? Put him on the eagles and Wentz on the cowboys and the cowboys are elite & the eagles are pedestrian. I’ll be objective, dak is still growing so he could end up having the better career but not as of now, nobody in their right mind is taking dak over Wentz today

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.