Adam Thielen-led radiothon raises more than $280,000 for COVID-19 relief

Getty Images

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen announced in early April that his foundation would donate $100,000 to COVID-19 relief efforts and that he’d also put together a radiothon with KFAN and iHeart Radio-Minneapolis in hopes of raising even more money.

That radiothon took place on Thursday with Thielen appearing on four shows over a 12-hour span to help encourage people to give money. Other current Vikings like Kirk Cousins and Kyle Rudolph made appearances, and many other athletes with local ties also took part. Between donations from listeners and matching corporate gifts, the effort raised more than $280,000 in total.

“It’s a super-exciting day for us,” Thielen said during one of his radio spots, via the Vikings website. “It felt like game day. I couldn’t sleep for two hours last night, just thinking about all of the things we were going to talk about and do.”

The donations will be split between The Salvation Army, Second Harvest Heartland, M Health Fairview and the MN Disaster Recovery Fund for Coronavirus.