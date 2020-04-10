Andrew Berry: Jadeveon Clowney’s a good player, we’re always actively looking

Getty Images

A report this week indicated that Jadeveon Clowney is unlikely to return to the Seahawks and named the Browns as one of the teams in the mix for the free agent defensive end.

It’s not the first time that the Browns have been mentioned as a potential suitor for the No. 3 player on our list of available free agents and General Manager Andrew Berry was asked about the team’s interest during a conference call on Friday.

“I’m not going to get into the habit of commenting on players that aren’t on our roster,” Berry said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “Jadeveon, he’s a good football player. We’re actively always looking. We’re going to be aggressive and adding talent to the roster.”

The Titans and Jets have confirmed that they’ve been in contact with Clowney at some point.

The Browns signed Adrian Clayborn to go with Myles Garrett and Olivier Vernon, but they could move on from Vernon and get back over $15 million in cap space in the event they decided to go in a different direction by signing Clowney.