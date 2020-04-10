Andrew Thomas feels he’s the top tackle in the draft

Getty Images

Former Georgia tackle Andrew Thomas is one of the 58 prospects expected to take part in this month’s draft broadcast via cameras installed in their home and many expect his turn in the spotlight to come during the first round.

Thomas joins Mekhi Becton, Jedrick Willis and Tristan Wirfs as the top tackle prospects in this year’s class and all of them are projected to be early picks when things get rolling on April 23. There’s less consensus when it comes to what order they will come off the board, but Thomas believes he should be the first to hear his name called by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

“I played three years in the SEC at both right tackle and left tackle,” Thomas said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I dominated every year and I feel like I’m the best tackle in this class.”

Thomas recently met with the Browns via a video call and said he’s had others with teams at the top of the first round like the Dolphins, Jets and Giants.