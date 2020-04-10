Brandon Scherff: Talks on long-term contract have gone well

Getty Images

Washington right guard Brandon Scherff signed his franchise tender, so we know he’ll be with the team during the 2020 season.

Signing the tag sets Scherff up to make just over $15 million this year, but that number could change if he signs a long-term deal with the team. Scherff told the team’s website that he wants to get something worked out and that talks about a longer stay are underway.

“It’s gone well,” Scherff said. “Just pretty much sat down and talked to my agent — that’s what he’s there for — and I want to sign a long-term deal with them, too.”

Scherff said he was able to meet offensive line coach John Matsko when he went to have his shoulder checked out at the team’s facility earlier this offseason and is excited to work with him once the team is able to get together.