Drafting a QB “definitely something” Buccaneers will look at

The Buccaneers signed quarterback Tom Brady to a two-year contract last month, so they aren’t likely to be in the market for one of the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft class.

Brady is 43, however, and that makes it hard not to give some thought to what might come next at the position. Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin are on the roster, but neither fits as a player you’d develop to be a potential starter at some point in the future.

General Manager Jason Licht said on Thursday that the team will consider adding a rookie to that group when the draft gets underway in a couple of weeks.

“We can afford to do it, I think,” Licht said, via Eduardo Encina of the Tampa Bay Times. “And it’s definitely something we would look at. But it just depends on who that player is, where he’s available, what other players are in front of him. If we are sold on that player, it’s not as easy as just picking any quarterback and thinking, ‘OK, he’s the developmental guy.'”

The Bucs have not drafted a quarterback since taking Jameis Winston with the first overall pick in 2015.