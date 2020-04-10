Drafting a QB “definitely something” Buccaneers will look at

Posted by Josh Alper on April 10, 2020, 8:49 AM EDT
The Buccaneers signed quarterback Tom Brady to a two-year contract last month, so they aren’t likely to be in the market for one of the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft class.

Brady is 43, however, and that makes it hard not to give some thought to what might come next at the position. Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin are on the roster, but neither fits as a player you’d develop to be a potential starter at some point in the future.

General Manager Jason Licht said on Thursday that the team will consider adding a rookie to that group when the draft gets underway in a couple of weeks.

“We can afford to do it, I think,” Licht said, via Eduardo Encina of the Tampa Bay Times. “And it’s definitely something we would look at. But it just depends on who that player is, where he’s available, what other players are in front of him. If we are sold on that player, it’s not as easy as just picking any quarterback and thinking, ‘OK, he’s the developmental guy.'”

The Bucs have not drafted a quarterback since taking Jameis Winston with the first overall pick in 2015.

3 responses to “Drafting a QB “definitely something” Buccaneers will look at

  1. I hope Tom Brady has tremendous input…because our GM is a terrible judge of QB talent.

  2. People may HATE this, but I can see justification for drafting Tua if he falls (and he might.) For starters the Bucs will not be bad enough to draft a true franchise quarterback next year. YES I get that Tom Brady was a 6th round pick BLAH BLAH, but it’s safer to be in a position to draft the Trevor Lawrence/John Elway/Andrew Luck types that are cant miss. Also, a perfect scenario for Tua to sit for a few years to get FULLY healthy and learn. Then you can build your future around a true, blue chip, 5 start type guy than a mediocre Jacob Eason type with a lot of flaws – not to mention star power that the owners will like. Wouldn’t surprise me one bit if the Bucs go ahead and grab Tua first pick then get their OT or RB Second Round

  3. If you’re focused on the future why would you pay $50m to a 43-year old? drafting a QB would be a horrible idea and a waste of a draft pick. You can’t do this half way if you actually expect to win a Super Bowl. You’re all in Tampa, win now, all hands on deck, no future prospects. Starters and depth, starters and depth …

