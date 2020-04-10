Eagles Hall of Famer Pete Retzlaff dies at 88

Getty Images

Pete Retzlaff, a member of the Eagles’ Hall of Fame, died of natural causes in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, on Friday, the team announced. Retzlaff was 88.

Retzlaff, who was a tight end, is one of only nine players in Eagles’ team history to have his number retired. Retzlaff wore 44.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of Eagles’ Hall of Famer Pete Retzlaff,” Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. “Pete was a revolutionary tight end and one of the most productive players in the history of our franchise. . . .But Pete’s legacy goes far beyond the success he was able to achieve on the field. He gave so much to this organization and to our sport as a player, General Manager, broadcaster, and leader of the NFLPA.

“He stayed connected with the team and the city of Philadelphia for many years after his retirement. I had the pleasure of spending time with Pete over the years and I will always remember him as a true gentleman who was kind and genuine and who connected so well with others. On behalf of the organization, our thoughts are with Pete’s family and friends as we mourn the passing of an Eagles legend.”

The Lions made Retzlaff, a South Dakota State product, a 22nd-round pick in 1953. He never played for Detroit, serving two years in the Army before the Eagles claimed Retzlaff off waivers in 1956.

The Eagles converted Retzlaff from fullback to tight end, and he earned five Pro Bowl selections in 11 seasons.

Retzlaff retired following the 1966 season as the franchise’s all-time leader in receptions (452) and receiving yards (7,412). He still is tied with Brent Celek for the most seasons played by a tight end, ranks second in receiving yards to Harold Carmichael and third in receptions behind Carmichael and Zach Ertz. Retzlaff is fifth in receiving touchdowns with 47.

Retzlaff earned first-team All-Pro honors in 1965 when he gained 1,190 receiving yards. He was named the NFL’s Player of the Year by the Maxwell Club as well as the recipient of the Wanamaker Award for the best athlete in Philadelphia. Retzlaff is the only tight end to ever win the Maxwell Club’s NFL’s Player of the Year Award.

Retzlaff also was instrumental in the founding of the NFL Players Association. Three years after his playing career ended, he returned to the Eagles as General Manager from 1969-72.