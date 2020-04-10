Everson Griffen: 2019 was just a glimpse of what I can still do

Getty Images

There’s been chatter about mutual interest between the Seahawks and defensive end Everson Griffen, but Griffen remains unsigned with the draft just under two weeks away.

Griffen told Tom Pelissero of NFL Media that the process “has taken a lot of patience, a lot of self-reflection” about why he hasn’t drawn more interest after an eight-sack season for the Vikings in 2019. Griffen said he feels that teams “don’t know Everson” and may have concerns about him after he dealt with mental health issues in 2018.

Griffen took some time to try to alleviate such concerns by saying that he’s “doing everything possible to make sure that 2018 doesn’t happen again” and added that he’s confident his play will continue to benefit from the attention he’s paying to making sure all remains well.

“I’m a hundred percent positive that 2019 was just a glimpse of what I still have left in the tank,” Griffen said. “I was after practice going to my counseling meetings, going to see my therapist, getting my massages. It was still a work in progress in the 2019 season. I just wasn’t focused [solely] on football. And that will never still be the case, because I have to focus on outside of football: What makes Everson healthy?”

Griffen calls himself “very capable” of going to a new team and picking things up quickly, but he’ll have to continue being patient until he finds a team that wants to find out if that’s the case.