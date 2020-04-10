Former XFL OT Storm Norton signs with Chargers

Getty Images

Former XFL offensive tackle Storm Norton has agreed to a two-year deal with the Chargers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

He becomes the second XFL player signed by the Chargers, who also agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham.

The Los Angeles Wildcats made Norton the first overall choice in the XFL’s offensive line draft.

Norton went undrafted out of Toledo in 2017, signing with the Lions. He also has spent time with the Cardinals and Vikings.

His only NFL appearance came in 2018 with the Vikings. Norton played three special teams snaps.