George Kittle never took Tom Brady to 49ers talk seriously

For a week or so last month, a very real possibility existed that the 49ers would pursue quarterback Tom Brady. At Chris Simms explained at the time, the 49ers at one point were Brady’s first choice. Ultimately, and obviously, it didn’t work out.

So what did tight end George Kittle think of that Tom Brady chatter?

“It is what it is,” Kittle told #PFTPM on Friday. “People talk. There’s nothing else to talk about. It’s nothing that I took seriously. Jimmy G is my quarterback, and he’s one hell of a quarterback. We don’t get to the Super Bowl without him. So there’s no one that I’d replace him with. What he’s done for this team leadership-wise and on the field, he’s one-of-a kind. There’s no one else I’d rather be around to throw me the ball. You know, I’m just excited being able to play football again with Jimmy G and I know that he’s ready to fling that rock again.”

The 49ers may have considered Brady or other alternatives to Garoppolo, but they eventually decided to continue to hitch their wagon to the guy who took them to the playoffs, who took a back seat to the running game during most of the postseason, and ultimately didn’t take advantage of an open Emmanuel Sanders with a championship on the line.