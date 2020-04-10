Joe Burrow: I’ve won everywhere I’ve been, want to keep winning

Getty Images

The good news for LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is that he’s likely to be the first overall pick in the draft. The bad news is, that usually means going to a bad team.

Burrow said on Shaquille O’Neal’s podcast that a chance to win is what he wants from his NFL team.

“I just want to get drafted to a good team, good organization that is going to maximize my talents,” Burrow said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I’ve won everywhere that I’ve been. I’ve never had a losing season in sports from the moment I was 5 years old. I’m not a loser. I just want to go somewhere where I can win. Teams are picking at the top for a reason. And I feel like, like I said before, I’ve won everywhere that I’ve ever been. I feel like if anybody can do it, I can do it.”

The Bengals are coming off a 2-14 season and haven’t won a playoff game since 1990, so they’re not really accustomed to winning in Cincinnati. Perhaps Burrow can be the man to change that.