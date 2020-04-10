NFL hoping teams will switch from Zoom to Microsoft product

Getty Images

Zoom has taken off during the pandemic, becoming the unofficial go-to for video conferencing. Unfortunately, hackers have gone there as well. And there reportedly are security issues, enough to make Ravens coach John Harbaugh worried about draft-night chicanery.

For that reason, the NFL is touting league partner Microsoft’s product — Teams — as a solution that pro teams should consider.

“With some of the collaboration software out there and some of the issues that some providers have had of late, a lot of the teams are switching over to our partner,” NFL VP/Partnership Marketing Dave Lynch recently told Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal.

The league isn’t requiring its teams to switch to Teams, but the NFL surely would make it mandatory for teams to use Teams if Microsoft were coughing up the cash for Teams to be the teams’ choice. (“Third base.”)

That same logic would presumably apply to Bose, a league sponsor and supplier of sideline headsets. NFL Network talent routinely have been spotted using Apple AirPods during the pandemic, not Bose earbuds.