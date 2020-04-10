NFL to limit size of in-home draft parties to six

Getty Images

It’s a good thing Philip Rivers was a free agent, and not a draft prospect this year.

Because the NFL is asking players invited to its stay-at-home draft to limit the size of the crowd there with them during the event.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the league told the 58 players they invited they want no more than six people there, and for those to be people who were already living with prospect. If anyone is there who wasn’t already living there, the league is asking for that person to stay six feet away per social distancing recommendations.

The league had previously communicated to agents that they “strongly discourage” anyone coming in from outside the home — though people coming in from outside the home would technically violate many states’ stay-at-home orders anyway.

Either way, it will be a more muted draft night than most, a reflection of the current reality of the coronavirus outbreak.