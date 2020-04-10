Nick Saban: Jedrick Wills can play LT and handle any and all comparisons

Getty Images

Alabama’s Jedrick Wills is one of the top offensive tackle draft prospects. The Browns, who have the 10th overall choice, need a left tackle.

The Browns still are trying to replace all-decade left tackle Joe Thomas, who retired after the 2017 season.

Wills would have no problem handling the inevitable comparisons to Thomas if the Browns select him, Alabama coach Nick Saban said. Cleveland made Thomas the third overall choice in 2007.

“[Wills] is not the type of guy affected a lot by external factors,’’ Saban told Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “He’s a bright guy. He kind of understands ‘this is what I can control; this is what I can do; let me focus on that.’ I don’t think he would be affected by any of that stuff, really I don’t.”

Wills spent the past three seasons as the starting right tackle, but the Browns signed free agent Jack Conklin to play right tackle. Saban doesn’t expect Wills to have a problem switching sides.

“That never would be an issue,” Saban said.

Wills was on the blindside at Alabama, blocking for left-handed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

“He played right tackle in high school,” Saban said. “He’s always played right tackle here. He has all the physical abilities to be able to play left tackle. He’s got the feet. He can pass block well enough. He’s smart. He can do all the things he needs to do to be a left tackle.”