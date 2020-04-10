Patriots haven’t drafted a future Pro Bowler since Jamie Collins in 2013

April 10, 2020
The Patriots have drafted 52 players over the past six drafts. None have made a Pro Bowl (yet).

Linebacker Jamie Collins, drafted in the second round in 2013, is the last player the Patriots have drafted who has made an all-star game. Collins made the Pro Bowl in 2015.

The Bengals are the only other team without having one of their draft choices over the past six years turn into a Pro Bowler, according to Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald.

The difference between the Patriots and Bengals is New England, because it has been a perennial contender, has drafted late. The Patriots’ highest choice in that time was No. 23 overall in 2018 when they took offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn.

Still, as Callahan asks: “The case of Cincinnati’s struggles is easy enough to solve: cheap ownership, a small scouting department and inadequate player development under the stale leadership of former coach Marvin Lewis, whose successor just completed a spectacularly successful tank in Year One. But how did the Pats get here? The NFL’s premier franchise failing to draft a widely recognized star since the middle of the Obama administration?”

The Patriots drafted 10 players a year ago, and they have an incomplete thus far. Punter Jake Bailey, a fifth-rounder, and defensive end Chase Winovich, a third-rounder, were the only rookies in the Patriots’ 2019 draft class to play more than nine games.

But receiver N'Keal Harry, the first-round choice, injured his leg and played only seven games, with five starts, and quarterback Jarrett Stidham, a fourth-round choice who played only 15 snaps, could replace Tom Brady.

But without Brady, the Patriots need more homegrown Pro Bowlers to keep their dynasty going.

16 responses to “Patriots haven’t drafted a future Pro Bowler since Jamie Collins in 2013

  4. I like what I’ve seen of Winovich so far. But he needs to get a lot stronger – has no bull rush.

  6. Drafting late is no excuse, look at it this way, if you’re good enough to play on a good team, your job is much easier to make plays.

  7. One might conclude that you don’t need a few pro-bowlers making highlight reels – you need a whole bunch of good players doing their jobs.

  8. a) pats have had poor draft position due to winning records
    b) pats have had high draft picks stripped away
    c) pats frequently use draft picks as trade chips
    d) pats play a team game which doesn’t tend to showcase individual players
    e) pats have won 3 superbowls in that time period–they must be doing something right

  10. It’s a QB league, and the Patriots had a great QB. I just shake my head when I hear a team saying they’re not willing to trade away picks in order to move up to draft a top QB. I mean, you can get 10 great picks, but you’re not winning super bowls without the great QB. Look at Andy Reid. He had a QB in Alex Smith that could get him 10 wins, but he wanted to win a super bowl so he traded up for Mahomes. Now dummy Andy Reid gets to punch his ticket into the HOF. Dumb like a fox.

  12. Pro Bowls are consolation prizes for the “stars” who don’t win anything.

    The Patriots have been to the Super Bowl 4 times since 2013, winning 3 of them.

  14. History tells they never have been a great drafting team, but a team that acquires talent and coaches it to fit….

  15. Which reminds me – it’s a crime that James White hasn’t gotten Pro-Bowl honors. It’s partly a salty mountain of hate effect and partly because NFL don’t really do multi-role categories.

  16. Two-time Super Bowl champion Joe Thuney (2016 draft – 3rd round) was second team *All Pro* last year – which is of far more value than a paid trip to play in the dilapidated Aloha Stadium.

    I’m sure he’ll accrue several meaningless Pro Bowl invites in the future.

