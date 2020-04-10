Ravens center Matt Skura signs his tender

Getty Images

Getting injured last season cost Matt Skura at least a million bucks, but he’s under contract now.

Per a tweet from agent David Canter, the Ravens center signed his restricted free agent tender today.

Skura was tendered at the low level of $2.133 million.

He’s recovering from a significant Week 12 knee injury last season (torn ACL, MCL, and PCL), which kept him from having a decent market. At the very least, the Ravens would have likely tendered him at the second-round level (worth $3.259 million) rather than risk losing him for no compensation if another team made an offer.

He’s started 39 games for the Ravens in three seasons, and if recovered, it’s a benefit for a Ravens line that lost Marshal Yanda to retirement.