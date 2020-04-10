Report: Charles Davis replacing Dan Fouts in CBS booth

Getty Images

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported earlier Friday that CBS was eyeing Charles Davis to replace Dan Fouts as the analyst on its No. 2 NFL team. The deal now is done, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Davis is leaving FOX’s No. 2 team. Davis will join Ian Eagle on the CBS second team.

CBS has added an extra playoff game in the expanded format, which Eagle and Davis will broadcast.

Davis, 55, also could join the network’s golf coverage.

FOX now needs a replacement for Davis, who partnered with play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt. FOX had interest in Greg Olsen as its No. 2 analyst for this season, but Olsen decided to continue his career with the Seahawks.

In-house options include Chris Spielman, Ronde Barber, Mark Schlereth and Daryl Johnston, according to Jackson. Johnston previously held the job.