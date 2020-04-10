Report: Drew Brees picks NBC over ESPN

Getty Images

Saints quarterback Drew Brees will play at least one more season. Whenever his playing career is done, he reportedly will be heading to NBC.

Brees, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, has chosen to sign with NBC over ESPN for post-NFL broadcasting work.

Per the report, Brees is expected to begin his NBC career as a game analyst on Notre Dame broadcasts and as a studio analyst on Football Night in America. He eventually will serve as an NFL game analyst for NBC, either on Sunday Night Football or a second package, if NBC emerges from the next round of negotiations with more games.

NBC did not confirm the report.

“Like all NFL fans, we look forward to watching Drew continue his Hall of Fame career this fall, and we are confident his post-playing career will be just as successful,” NBC Sports spokesman Greg Hughes told Marchand.

Brees’ is a sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer, and in the view of some (e.g., me) one of the top five quarterbacks of all time.