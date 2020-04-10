Sidney Jones: I’ve “weathered the storm” and am ready to prove myself

Getty Images

The Eagles thought enough of cornerback Sidney Jones in 2017 that they drafted him in the second round despite a torn Achilles, but his first three years with the team haven’t provided much return on that investment.

Jones has missed time with other injuries and spent time on the bench for performance reasons, which led Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman to say last month that it is a pivotal time for Jones to prove his worth to the team. In an interview with John Clark of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com, Jones said he’s ready to do exactly that.

“Adversity builds character,” Jones said. “I feel like I have weathered the storm. I am ready to show what I can do and prove it. . . . There’s a whole lot left. That’s all I can tell you. You haven’t seen nothing yet.”

The Eagles have added Darius Slay and Nickell Robey-Coleman to a cornerback group that includes Rasul Douglas and Cre'von LeBlanc in addition to Jones. The makeup of the group suggests Jones will have to earn the opportunity to show that his best days are ahead of him.