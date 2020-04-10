Terry Bradshaw: Ben Roethlisberger is the greatest QB in Steelers history

Getty Images

Terry Bradshaw won four Super Bowl rings as the Steelers’ starting quarterback, but he doesn’t consider himself the greatest in franchise history.

Asked on 93.7 The Fan to name the greatest quarterback in Steelers history, Bradshaw chose Ben Roethlisberger.

“I would give it to Ben,” Bradshaw said. “His numbers far exceed mine. I may have more Super Bowls, but he is a much better quarterback. I wasn’t bad in my era, but he’s big, strong, accurate, puts up monstrous numbers, and he’s won two Super Bowls. I pass that baton to him gladly. I absolutely have no problem with that. He deserves it.”

Bradshaw and Roethlisberger have reportedly had a strained relationship, but Bradshaw said he has nothing but respect for Roethlisberger as a player, adding, “I don’t have a problem with Ben being better than me.” Not everyone would agree that Roethlisberger ranks ahead of Bradshaw on the list of all-time Steelers greats, but Bradshaw is fine being No. 2.