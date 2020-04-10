Texans, Rams announce Brandin Cooks trade

Getty Images

The Texans didn’t blare the news, but they did announce the trade that has Brandin Cooks on the move again.

The Texans’ release read simply: The Houston Texans agreed to acquire the following player via a trade with the Los Angeles Rams: Brandin Cooks, WR, height 5-10, weight 183, age 26, experience 7, college Oregon State.”

The Rams also announced the deal but listed the terms: The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to trade wide receiver Brandin Cooks and a 2022 4th-round pick to the Houston Texans in exchange for the No. 57 overall pick in this year’s draft.

The words “pending a physical” were not used, but Cooks will have to pass one before the deal is finalized. Cooks has five known concussions, including two last season.

This marks the third time in seven seasons Cooks has been traded, and the first time it wasn’t for a first-round draft pick. The Saints drafted him in the first round in 2014 and, in 2017, traded him to the Patriots, who traded him to the Rams who traded him to the Texans.

Cooks spent the past two seasons in Los Angeles, making 122 receptions for 1,787 yards and seven touchdowns with the Rams.