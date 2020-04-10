Todd Gurley not concerned about passing his physical

Getty Images

Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff said this week that the team is “very comfortable” about the state of running back Todd Gurley‘s knee despite the fact that he hasn’t passed a physical since agreeing to a contract with the team.

Gurley had his own turn to talk to the media on Friday and he said the physical isn’t a great concern for him either. Gurley noted that he played in 15 games last season and doesn’t expect their to be an issue when he does get to take a physical that’s been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gurley also said that he’s confident that his knee is well enough to allow him to reach the level he was at during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

“I know I’m still that guy,” Gurley said, via the team’s website. “I’ve been doing this my whole life. It’s just football.”

The Falcons say they aren’t expecting Gurley to play the same kind of role that he played while with the Rams, but that could change if Gurley proves he’s still capable of hitting the old heights.