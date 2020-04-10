Todd Gurley on Rams: All fun and games, but I do need my money

Getty Images

Running back Todd Gurley held his first conference call with Falcons media on Friday and there was conversation about what led him to sign with Atlanta, but there was also some discussion of his former team.

Specifically, Gurley discussed money he believes is owed to him by the Rams. Gurley had a $7.55 million roster bonus come due before he was released by the team last month.

His contract with the Falcons may clear $2.5 million of that bonus due to offsets, but Gurley has made it clear that he expects the team to pay him the rest of that money more than once this week.

“I still need my money. That’s what I’m waiting on. . . . It’s all fun and games. But I do need my money,” Gurley said Friday, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Linebacker Clay Matthews was also released by the Rams last month and he said this week that he is also owed money from the team.