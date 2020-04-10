Todd Gurley on Rams: All fun and games, but I do need my money

Posted by Josh Alper on April 10, 2020, 12:47 PM EDT
Running back Todd Gurley held his first conference call with Falcons media on Friday and there was conversation about what led him to sign with Atlanta, but there was also some discussion of his former team.

Specifically, Gurley discussed money he believes is owed to him by the Rams. Gurley had a $7.55 million roster bonus come due before he was released by the team last month.

His contract with the Falcons may clear $2.5 million of that bonus due to offsets, but Gurley has made it clear that he expects the team to pay him the rest of that money more than once this week.

“I still need my money. That’s what I’m waiting on. . . . It’s all fun and games. But I do need my money,” Gurley said Friday, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Linebacker Clay Matthews was also released by the Rams last month and he said this week that he is also owed money from the team.

24 responses to “Todd Gurley on Rams: All fun and games, but I do need my money

  3. Hopefully this is as simple as the Rams shutdown their offices, with the state’s State at Home order; but you need to pay your dues bill…

  5. I can’t imagine what he’s done with the millions he’s already made. These spoiled brats live in a different reality.

  6. A deal is a deal. The Rams promised to pay, and Todd promised to light up the NFL. He held up his part of the bargain … oh wait, no he didn’t.

  8. Don’t these guys pay agents to do this stuff. Gurley is making himself look foolish with all the talk. Maybe the Rams kind of already felt that way, that’s why they got rid of him.

  12. If you find yourself reflexively siding with ownership and against workers, you really need to do some serious self-examination.

  13. The Rams are a lousy team in cap hell in a non-football market and they aren’t paying their bills. Welcome to 6-10 purgatory. Smell ya!

  14. ike301 says:
    April 10, 2020 at 12:58 pm
    I can’t imagine what he’s done with the millions he’s already made. These spoiled brats live in a different reality.

    0 0 Rate This

    If someone owes you $10k would you let it slide? Now you’re owed millions, you’re going to be fine with it? Why are you watching his pockets anyways. Never speak on another man’s money.

  15. Why is Stan Kroenke, the richest owner in the NFL, taking a page from the Antonio Brown playbook? Just pay ya damn bills, son!

  16. Millionaire or not, you better believe my employer or former employer would be hearing from me if they owed me money I had earned.

  17. They owe him money & he’s wrong for asking them to pay? Give me a break! Everyone wants what they’ve earned, no matter what their financial situation is.

  20. @unclebluck says:
    April 10, 2020 at 12:53 pm
    Rams…..Deadbeats…..?
    ————————————————–
    Yes they are deadbeats! Ask the people of St. Louis that had purchased PSLs.

  22. @whenwilliteverend says:
    April 10, 2020 at 1:15 pm
    Does that mean he’s broke?
    ==============================================================
    No not necessarily! It could mean that he that he wants the money he agreed to.

  23. @redlikethepig says:
    April 10, 2020 at 1:00 pm
    A deal is a deal. The Rams promised to pay, and Todd promised to light up the NFL. He held up his part of the bargain … oh wait, no he didn’t.
    ========================================================================
    Sean McVay was the one that decided not to play him or use him sparingly. He was dressed and available to play. Coaches decided not to play him Was he injured? Maybe but since he wasn’t on weekly injury reports, Rams apparently decided not to play him. Not his fault they signed a player to that kind of money who allegedly had degenerative knee condition.

  24. I hope the rest of the league’s players are taking note of this when their time comes in FA. Would you want to sign with a team that is slow to pay their players? It’s just another point to remember when players consider the culture of an organization before signing.

