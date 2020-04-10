Tom Brady seeks to trademark “Tompa Bay” and “Tampa Brady”

Tom Brady filed paperwork seeking to trademark “TB x TB” shortly after signing with the Buccaneers. The quarterback now seeks two other trademarks.

Chuck Schilken of the Los Angeles Times reports that Brady also wants protection for “Tompa Bay” and “Tampa Brady,” having filed trademarks for those phrases earlier this week.

The Dan Patrick Show came up with both (bad) puns, with Patrick and his co-hosts mentioning them on the air after Brady signed with the Bucs. Patrick is selling T-shirts featuring “Tompa Bay” on his website, which probably explains why Brady wants to trademark the phrases to be used on clothing, headgear and footwear.

“We were doing mock headlines of Brady going there, and then we joked that it was so easy,” Patrick said, via Schilken. “We threw out ‘Tompa Bay’ right away and then ‘Tampa Brady,’ and then I go, ‘Let’s make T-shirts.’”

Two others applied to trademark “Tompa Bay” before Brady, according to Schilken.

Brady’s bid to trademark “Tom Terrific” was rejected last August. Brady claimed he didn’t intend to use the phrase for marketing purposes but because he wanted to prevent others from using it in association with his name.

After ESPN wrote a story about Brady’s attempts to trademark “Tompa Bay” and “Tampa Brady” on Friday, Brady subtweeted, “I never understood why Drew [Brees] wasn’t making Drew Orleans shirts. . .”

  1. “Tompa Bay” is just awful. Worth getting the trademark just to keep anybody from selling shirts.

    Because he’s not a toolbag.

  3. Wow, now he can cheat at football and now he can steal stupid puns. Oh, and he doesn’t see race, but doesn’t acknowledge that other people do. What a standup guy. It’s not his fault, he sounds like the average idiot that is good at playing football.

  6. Honestly, this is representative as to why BB walked.

    The bottom line is, the real Tom Brady disappeared in NE last year foe good, even though this was slowly building, and these kinds of obsessive, personalized or selfish business motives are now some odd priority for him.

    The Brady fanboys still don’t see it.

  8. Ok, I am not a Tom Brady hater nor a Tom Brady fan, but this is the kind of thing that pushes me just a bit closer to wanting him to fail in Tampa.

  12. Sounds like he’s looking for the name of his used car dealership in Tampa, #retirementplans

  16. Good business sense. Make money long term simply by filing a brief court document and watch the PFT commenters cry that he’e being mean.

  17. So that’s why TB wanted to go to TB. I knew it! TBNE doesn’t quite cut it. (Tom Brady New England, in case you’re wondering).

  22. I hate to break the news to Tampa fans but I dont see Tom making it past 4 games as a Buccaneer. Winston was always running for his life,Toms old,and Tom wont get any real time practicing with his new teammates because of the pandemic. Just a reality check for everyone. BB has him walking the plank.

  23. Skip Bayless has become unlistenable during the lock-in.

    Now, insofar as Brady is concerned: one-and-done.

  26. What an epic toolbag. He is the biggest fraud in the history of sports. Here are a few phrases that should be patented: “As fake as his hair plugs’ is a good one. How about “The Lance Armstrong of football” , now that is unbeatable right there. How about ” Deflator in witness protection” . How about Cell Phone destroyer Tommy. Tommy Asterisks , just like Joe exotic, Tom and Bill’s Asterisk adventures, The possibilities are endless.

  28. Yes, these slogans are definitely as pathetic and weak as Kirk Cousins’ money grab move to corner the, “You Vike That!”, market.
    Brady has definitely crossed over into the cringeworthy doofus of the NFL.

  30. The Patriots are like a cult. When players finally leave there, they remind me of a dog running around the yard crazily after being chained to the fence for 2 weeks.
    It’s quite obvious that players are miserable while playing in NE.

