Tom Brady to join in Saturday poker tournament for charity

Free from the yoke of Bill Belichick, Tom Brady is doing all sorts of things he would never have done while playing the role of Stepford Patriots. Earlier this week, Brady was cursing on the radio. On Saturday, he’ll be gambling. Sort of.

Brady will join the likes of Adam Sandler, Bryan Cranston, Jon Hamm, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and others for an online poker tournament.

All In For America’s Charity, a stay-at-home poker tournament, will give all proceeds to Feeding America, which is the largest hunger-relief organization in the country. The event will stream through Twitch.

Observers will be able to make donations, and to talk trash to any of the participants. It gets started at 2:00 p.m. ET.