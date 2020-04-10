Ufomba Kamalu arrested on domestic violence charge

Getty Images

Former Ravens defensive end Ufomba Kamalu has been arrested on a domestic violence charge.

Kamalu was arrested in Baltimore County on Thursday, which was one day after police officers responded to a call at his home. Kamalu was not there at the time that police arrived, but their report states that the alleged victim showed signs of injury after an argument reportedly turned physical. An arrest warrant was issued at that time.

Kamalu is charged with second degree assault and released on a $20,000 bond.

The incident happened on Wednesday morning and news that the Ravens released Kamalu appeared on the league’s transaction report later in the day.