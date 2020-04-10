Will there be college football in 2020? It’s still way too early to know

Getty Images

At a time when no one really knows when the world will return to normal, some of the folks connected to college football have underscored just how abnormal their views often are.

On Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN tweeted that “there is ‘strong conviction’” among people in and around college football that there will be a college football season in 2020, and that they “sound certain” this will occur. Schefter doesn’t name names, which frankly is odd; this isn’t the kind of hushed scoop to which no one’s name should be attached. If, for example, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has that “strong conviction,” say that it’s him. If it’s Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy, who recently made his very strong conviction public, say that it’s him.

The pandemic has caused plenty of people in prominent positions to be wildly and recklessly optimistic about the timeline for a broader societal recovery, and plenty of others to be far more guarded. It’s not hard at all to find someone from either camp. So of course Schefter easily could find “people in and around college football” to express a “strong conviction” that college football will proceed. He also easily could find others who would express a different view.

For example, UCLA coach Chip Kelly has made it clear that he defers to people like Dr. Anthony Fauci and those who are in charge of the places where college football is played.

“The governors of the states and mayors are going to be the ones who tell you whether we can do it because the NCAA can say, ‘Hey, you guys are all going back,'” Kelly said Thursday, “and if Governor [Gavin] Newsom says, ‘We’re not going back,’ then we’re not going back.”

Schefter apparently didn’t include folks like Kelly in his anonymous, unnamed survey of “people in and around college football.” So that leads to a more basic question: What was the point of it? Of course there will be people in and around college football with “strong conviction” that college football will proceed. (Indeed, UFC president Dana White surely had “strong conviction” 24 hours ago that UFC 249 would proceed.) There also will be people in and around college football who realize what a challenge it will be to force football back into action, even if that means exposing the ruse that college football players are more student than athlete.

And it will be exposed, if they try to force a college football season under current circumstances. As schools inevitably decide to stick with online-only classes for the fall and no in-person events on campus, any effort to convene college football teams for college football games will expose conclusively that they’re playing football not as a supplement to the student experience but to generate cash money for the schools.