XFL lays off all employees, suspends operations

Getty Images

When the XFL announced that its 2020 season had ended, the league said it would return in 2021. That no longer appears to be the case.

Several XFL employees confirmed on social media today that the whole staff of the XFL was informed that they’re being laid off during a conference call.

Although there has not been an official announcement about the 2021 season, it certainly looks like there will be no more XFL at all.

This was Vince McMahon’s second attempt to start the XFL, and he insisted heading into the 2020 season that he had learned from his mistakes in 2001 and was ready to fund the league for multiple seasons. But after a strong first weekend, the XFL saw its television audiences steadily decline, and by the time the COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2020 season to end, there were questions about whether the league could return for 2021 even if the public health situation made it feasible.

Now that there are growing concerns that we could still be a long way off from seeing professional sports again, the XFL has decided to cut its losses and close up shop.