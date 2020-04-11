Andrew Berry: Don’t assume we’re going to draft an offensive tackle

Getty Images

The Browns addressed one tackle spot by signing former Titans right tackle Jack Conklin as a free agent and there have been plenty of predictions that they’ll add another one in this month’s draft.

A perusal of mock drafts finds the Browns linked to players like Mekhi Becton, Jedrick Willis and Andrew Thomas with the 10th overall pick. During a Friday conference call, General Manager Andrew Berry did his best to downplay the likelihood that the team will be selecting a prospective starter at left tackle with their top pick.

“I would not make any assumptions regarding that,” Berry said, via Cleveland.com. “Like I mentioned, Jack has played left tackle before. Chris Hubbard has played left tackle before. Kendall Lamm has played left tackle. I would not make any assumptions about what we may or may not do moving forward. My goal is to make sure that we are adding talent across the roster and adding competition across the roster. That is something that we are looking forward to continuing to do over the next several months.”

No one would expect Berry to give away the team’s plans for the draft ahead of time, but their spot in the draft order, their need at left tackle and the collection of prospects at the position makes a move in that direction a sensible one.