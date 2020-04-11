Chase Young calls himself “definitely” the best player in the draft

Getty Images

Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young agrees with the many draft analysts who think he’s the best player available.

Asked if he is the best player in the 2020 NFL draft, Young said there’s no question about it.

“Yes, definitely,” Young told ESPN. “I know I’m the best, definitely.”

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is a near-lock to go to Cincinnati with the first overall pick, which would leave Young to go to Washington with the second pick. That’s how most mock drafts are shaking out, and if that’s the way it happens, Washington is getting the player many consider to be the best in this draft — and a player who considers himself the best in this draft.