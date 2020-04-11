Colts signing Roosevelt Nix

Getty Images

Colts running back Marlon Mack will have a new fullback helping to open holes for him in 2019.

According to multiple reports, the Colts will sign former Steeler Roosevelt Nix to their 90-man roster. Nix was released by the Steelers after Pittsburgh signed fullback Derek Watt last month.

Nix went undrafted in 2014 after playing defensive line at Kent State and switched to fullback after being signed by the Falcons. He didn’t make the team, but signed with the Steelers in 2015 and spent the last five seasons in Pittsburgh.

Nix was limited to three games due to injury last season, but was also a regular on special teams for the Steelers when he was healthy. He has four carries for four yards and a touchdown and 12 catches for 69 yards and a touchdown over the course of his career.