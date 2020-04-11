Draft “mystery man” Ashtyn Davis flew to Philly for checkup with Dr. William Meyers

Getty Images

In a recent edition of Football Morning in America, Peter King reported that former Cal safety Ashtyn Davis was deemed the draft’s “mystery man” by one NFL General Manager.

Davis played well in college, but had surgery to repair a torn adductor muscle in December and was unable to work out at the Scouting Combine. Any hopes of working out later in the pre-draft process were dashed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which makes it hard to peg just where Davis will wind up being selected.

In hopes of shoring up concerns about his health, Davis donned gloves and a mask to take a redeye with a handful of other passengers from Los Angeles to Philadelphia last Monday. He saw core muscle specialist Dr. William Meyers in the morning then went back to the airport to wait for his return flight.

“I didn’t have to see Dr. Meyers, but I didn’t want any teams to have any question marks when it came to draft day,” Davis said, via Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I wanted to answer as many questions as possible. I’ve got nothing to hide.”

Davis’ agent is trying to find a location for him to run a 40 and do other drills ahead of the draft, but it’s proving difficult due to restrictions in place across the state of California. Figuring out a way to do that would answer some more questions, but Davis will remain cloaked in at least a little mystery as teams make their final call about when to pluck him from the board.