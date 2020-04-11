Henry Ruggs “a little disappointed” with his 4.27-second 40-yard dash

Getty Images

Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs ran a 4.27-second 40-yard dash in February, the fastest time at this year’s Scouting Combine and one of the fastest ever. But he wasn’t satisfied.

Ruggs said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he has run faster than that in training and was expecting to run faster in Indianapolis.

“I actually was a little disappointed,” Ruggs said. “Just a lot of technical things I did during the run. . . . But I’m still glad to be known as one of the fastest ever.”

Ruggs has watched the tape of his 40 and seen what he could have done better.

“After the re-start I was thinking a lot and didn’t really come out of my start like I wanted to, didn’t really come out fluid, and didn’t really push on my first two steps,” Ruggs said. “Then, running with my hands closed kind of tensed me up so I couldn’t really open up like I wanted to.”

Now Ruggs is still working on his speed, but with gyms closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, he says his approach to working out is “just find me a good patch of grass and do what I can.”

Ruggs is a likely high first-round pick, and some NFL team will want him running on its patch of grass for years to come.