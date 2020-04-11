Pandemic be damned, Dak Prescott hosts a party for 30

Posted by Mike Florio on April 11, 2020, 5:25 PM EDT
Reasonable minds apparently can differ on whether it’s OK for guys like Dak Prescott and Dez Bryant to go out (despite an order to stay home) and work out at a public gym (despite an order that it should be closed). It’s hard to imagine reasonable minds differing on this.

According to TMZ.com, Prescott hosted a birthday party for a friend on Friday night. At one point, thirty people attended. And one of the photos posted at TMZ.com shows in the background a cluster of bodies far closer than six feet apart. The photos also include a table set for a meal that would have entailed everyone sitting elbow to elbow.

Also present for the antisocially-distanced birthday party was Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

States and counties throughout the country have implemented stay-at-home orders aimed at limiting the footprint of the coronavirus, which can spread easily and be passed by asymptomatic persons to others they encounter, leaving a Russian-roulette trail of illness and death in its wake.  As with the recent workouts, it’s both the act of defiance and the failure to keep the evidence under wraps that combines to send a horrible message to those who are tempted to disregard the  orders and YOLO or FOMO or whatever it is they’re ultimately doing when they necessarily extend the amount of time it will take to get the virus under control.

23 responses to “Pandemic be damned, Dak Prescott hosts a party for 30

  6. Great to see Dak exercising his rights! My respect for him as increased tremendously. Being coerced to not to assemble is a Natural Law transgression.

  9. If he keeps this up, he might not have to worry about a contract.
    As Ron White put it, ‘you can’t fix stupid’.

  11. It not only kills people but the ones that survive can end up with damaged organs and lungs. So, if it doesn’t kill you it could very well kill a promising career as a pro athlete…

  12. You know I just would like to think that karma gets these idiots that are putting us all at risk.

    Maybe not get sick and die but the loss of sponsorship cash. A nice injury riddled season.

  13. With a head on his shoulders like that i’m surprised he wasn’t drafted later than the 4th round.

  14. Way to set an example. While EVERYONE else is practicing social distancing and doing there part. Dak (entitled) Prescott goes along doing his own thing. He wants to be paid 36 million a yr? Be smart JJ. Replace him with Cam Newton. Half the price twice the talent!

  15. PLEASE TELL HIS AGENT THAT HE CAN SEEK A TRADE! PLEASE! USE HIS CAP HIT FOR CLOWNEY AND OTHERS. SIGN CAM! IM DONE WITH THIS DILLTOOL! HE IS GOING TO LOSE HIS ENDORSEMENTS DEALS IM SURE. TAKE THE PICKS FOR HIM AND BUILD IN THIS DEEP DRAFT! HE ISNT NOTHING BUT AN 8-8 DILLBUTT!

  16. There were probably about 500 people in my local walmart today.. so get over it

    If anyone thinks this is just going to magically disappear is sadly mistaken.. hopefully Dak signs that tender soon

    The sheep are paralyzed by fear.

  17. Benjamin Franklin once said: “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.”

  18. …..bred mississippi.
    and with them governors in these recipient states everyday changes.

    #keepplayingwithprophecy

  19. Haters going to hate SHEEPLE you all let the news scare you the sky is falling the sky is falling H1N1 was worse and we didn’t act like this buncha baby’s let the man live his life. Judge not lest ye be judged always quick to talk cause it’s a Cowboys player haters going to hate:)

  20. It’s one thing for a few athletes to workout together (they shouldn’t).
    Its quite another to have 30 people together.
    Doesn’t that violate some recently passed law in Texas?
    Will governor Abbot do anything?

  21. What an idiot. Hope he gets the virus and ends up on respirator. On second thought, I hope he doesn’t get the respirator and it goes to a person that contracted the virus unknowingly and following the rules.

  23. Of course he doesn’t have to follow the rules the rest of us have to, he’s a rich celeb. I honestly hope he contracts the virus and can see what it is all about

