Pandemic be damned, Dak Prescott hosts a party for 30

Getty Images

Reasonable minds apparently can differ on whether it’s OK for guys like Dak Prescott and Dez Bryant to go out (despite an order to stay home) and work out at a public gym (despite an order that it should be closed). It’s hard to imagine reasonable minds differing on this.

According to TMZ.com, Prescott hosted a birthday party for a friend on Friday night. At one point, thirty people attended. And one of the photos posted at TMZ.com shows in the background a cluster of bodies far closer than six feet apart. The photos also include a table set for a meal that would have entailed everyone sitting elbow to elbow.

Also present for the antisocially-distanced birthday party was Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

States and counties throughout the country have implemented stay-at-home orders aimed at limiting the footprint of the coronavirus, which can spread easily and be passed by asymptomatic persons to others they encounter, leaving a Russian-roulette trail of illness and death in its wake. As with the recent workouts, it’s both the act of defiance and the failure to keep the evidence under wraps that combines to send a horrible message to those who are tempted to disregard the orders and YOLO or FOMO or whatever it is they’re ultimately doing when they necessarily extend the amount of time it will take to get the virus under control.