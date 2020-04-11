Terry Bradshaw doesn’t think Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time

Getty Images

The original TB12 isn’t as impressed with the current TB12 as most everyone else is.

Appearing Thursday on 97.3 the Fan in Pittsburgh, Terry Bradshaw rattled off various quarterbacks whom Bradshaw regards as more talented than Tom Brady.

“I don’t think he’s the greatest quarterback of all time,” Bradshaw said, via the New York Post. “It’s hard to say. He may be the best quarterback we’ve had in the last 30 years. Is he better than [Roger] Staubach? No. Is he better than Dan Fouts? No. Dan Marino? No. I’m talking talent-wise when you’re putting all of it together.

“Does he have more Super Bowls than anybody? Yes. Therefore, he’s the best. I absolutely have no problem saying it. If you’ve got the most Super Bowls, you can be in there, but I don’t put anybody as the greatest of all time. . . . Is he better than Montana? Not in my opinion. Is he better than Drew Brees? Yeah, maybe.”

Bradshaw also isn’t impressed with the drama surrounding Brady after 20 seasons in New England.

“I’m a little bit tired of all this soap opera going on between him and Belichick,” Bradshaw said. “Look, he left because he wanted to prove something, and he wants to prove to everyone that he can win without Bill Belichick.”

The comments continue a recent trend by Bradshaw, who believes Brady wants to show he was more important to the Patriots’ success than Belichick. As both men move forward without the other, the performances of the Patriots and Buccaneers will be compared as closely as any two teams, in any sport.