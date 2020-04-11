Terry Bradshaw doesn’t think Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time

Posted by Mike Florio on April 11, 2020, 2:13 PM EDT
The original TB12 isn’t as impressed with the current TB12 as most everyone else is.

Appearing Thursday on 97.3 the Fan in Pittsburgh, Terry Bradshaw rattled off various quarterbacks whom Bradshaw regards as more talented than Tom Brady.

I don’t think he’s the greatest quarterback of all time,” Bradshaw said, via the New York Post. “It’s hard to say. He may be the best quarterback we’ve had in the last 30 years. Is he better than [Roger] Staubach? No. Is he better than Dan Fouts? No. Dan Marino? No. I’m talking talent-wise when you’re putting all of it together.

“Does he have more Super Bowls than anybody? Yes. Therefore, he’s the best. I absolutely have no problem saying it. If you’ve got the most Super Bowls, you can be in there, but I don’t put anybody as the greatest of all time. . . . Is he better than Montana? Not in my opinion. Is he better than Drew Brees? Yeah, maybe.”

Bradshaw also isn’t impressed with the drama surrounding Brady after 20 seasons in New England.

“I’m a little bit tired of all this soap opera going on between him and Belichick,” Bradshaw said. “Look, he left because he wanted to prove something, and he wants to prove to everyone that he can win without Bill Belichick.”

The comments continue a recent trend by Bradshaw, who believes Brady wants to show he was more important to the Patriots’ success than Belichick. As both men move forward without the other, the performances of the Patriots and Buccaneers will be compared as closely as any two teams, in any sport.

30 responses to “Terry Bradshaw doesn’t think Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time

  4. Here we go.

    I think Brady is the GOAT, but people should respect that everyone has different criteria. Most of the people who get upset at comments like this are younger Pats fans, who didn’t even see guys like Staubach and Fouts play.

    Bradshaw is a perfect example of why “# of rings” is fairly inconsequential when it comes to this debate. Football is a team game.

  5. I’m right there with Bradshaw … I think Brady is trying to prove he was more important to NE than Belichick . . . i personally think they were just a great pair . . . and both will fail without each other!

  6. “I’m talking talent-wise when you’re putting all of it together.”

    I understand what he’s saying, he’s breaking it down to straight physical attributes and when you do that then you have a case.

    But as far as simply the GOAT then I think you have to go with Brady because it all about the rings, and no one has more.

  7. Happy he’s on my team now, but I don’t have a problem with Bradshaws opinion. I guess since a lot of people are soft as hell nowadays (Dave Chappelle is correct) people will get their g-strings in a knot over this comment, but football is the ultimate team sport and sooooo many variables need to be in place for you to win. It is reasonable to wonder if far more physically gifted players like Marino, Peyton, Aaron Rodgers etc would do on that same time. Would Rodgers (who I don’t think has ever thrown10 interceptions in a year) REALLY win less super bowls if you replaced Brady with him? I mean..cmon. If you had an NFL draft that involved every player in his prime to take on some super team from outer space, would Brady be the first pick? I’m thinking most people would be leaning towards a Rodgers or Mahomes. It shouldn’t be assumed he’s the greatest ever because he has the most rings, it’s incredibly short sighted

  8. As he ages, he gets more churlish it seems. I’m not one to call any player the greatest of all time neither. That’s for kiddies and homers. Bradshaw used to be entertaining. Now he’s just cranky.

  9. Terry, there’s a lot more to being the best ever QB than throwing the most and prettiest deep balls in a game. Saying that Brady isn’t better than Fouts or Marino is dumb. As for Montana he was GOAT before Brady, but Brady’s now been to twice as many playoffs and SBs. And then there’s consistency and length of that career at an elite level for 20yrs, playoffs every year, AFCG 75% of the time, SB 50% of the time – FOR TWO WHOLE DECADES – not Montana nor any other elite QB managed to achieve anything like that.

  10. And I would NOT have Terry Bradshaw anywhere near my top-10 QBs all time!
    Not hating on Terry, personally I really like him
    But he’s the by product of the greatest D in the 1970s & 2nd best 1-2 RB punch behind only Miami

    Terry finished with just TWO more TD passes than INT…TWO!
    His career completion percentage is just 52%!
    Between 1973-76 he missed 14 games due to injuries

    He played with NINE HOFs on offense & defense…NINE

    Talent wise, Brady is comparable to Montana
    Slight build, about average arm talent
    But BOTH were the smartest players on the field
    Both threw balls with impeccable timing
    Both were the greatest WINNERS of their generation

  11. Nothing to see here. He isn’t saying that Brady is worse than these guys, but rather that he isn’t clearly superior. That’s a pretty fair claim to make.

  12. Bradshaw is filmed saying Brady is the GOAT while handing him the SB51 trophy….

    Now he says “was he better than Dan Fouts?”.

    Jesus

  13. “But as far as simply the GOAT then I think you have to go with Brady because it all about the rings, and no one has more.”

    So, we rank QB’s according to rings? Dilfer better than Marino or Fouts? Eli equal to Peyton and better than Rogers? Bradshaw #2 on the all-time list and equal to Montana?

    “Rings” is the laziest criteria in this debate. Robert Horry is one of the greatest of all time w/ that.

  14. I have no issue with most of what Bradshaw said. However, he has a bit aof selective amnesia when he calls out Brady in the drama department. Read the excellent Chuck Noll biography, “His Life’s Work”, by Michael MacCambridge. There are countless stories in there about Bradshaw’s drama, petulance, and immaturity (which, to Bradshaw’s credit, he owned up to after his career was over). Noll and Bradshaw’s teammates put uo with it because he did deliver time and again in big games. That said, Terry did create more than his share of drama back in his playing days

  15. That’s really ironic given that after Super Bowl 51 when the trophy was being presented Bradshaw himself literally said “Might as well have the greatest quarterback [come up for Bradshaw to interview]” after saying Belichick was the greatest coach. So it comes off as really stupid when he has already called Brady the greatest QB for Bradshaw to now say that he’s not.

  17. Is he better than Dan Fouts? No.

    Seriously? Dan Fouts wasn’t that great and arguably doesn’t belong in the HOF. I think he only ever had 6 seasons where he threw more TDs than INTs. Go check his stats.

  18. Jeff George is the GOAT – from a pure physical/arm talent standpoint LOL Suck on that Bradshaw

  19. I totally agree Terry…yes he has more super bowls but that’s more on coaching, game planning, supporting talent. I know the Patriot fans wont agree…but Tom is probably the 5th or 6th best NFL Qb

  20. Wait wait wait, if you’re not the best qb, how do you win that many Super bowls? Has any qb be considered the best without any Superbowl win? No. Stats are overrated. It’s about how many Superbowl rings a qb won. I’d take 6 times Superbowl winning qb over none Superbowl winning qb any day.

  21. “Greatest Of All Time” is a very vague term that means different things to different people, so we will never agree…..but it is still fun to debate.

    Some people think that to be the “greatest”, you have to have SB rings. But it’s a team sport. There are 52 other guys, OCs, HCs. The best QB of all time could play on a crappy team and never win a Super Bowl. A good QB on a great team will win more Super Bowls than a great QB on a crappy team.

    It would be fun to see a poll that lists the different things that people consider when calling a QB the GOAT.

  22. ..or maybe Mahomes is the GOAT – Superb arm talent – won a league MVP and SB MVP before even knowing how to read a defense

  25. “Terry, there’s a lot more to being the best ever QB than throwing the most and prettiest deep balls in a game. Saying that Brady isn’t better than Fouts or Marino is dumb. As for Montana he was GOAT before Brady, but Brady’s now been to twice as many playoffs and SBs. And then there’s consistency and length of that career at an elite level for 20yrs, playoffs every year, AFCG 75% of the time, SB 50% of the time – FOR TWO WHOLE DECADES – not Montana nor any other elite QB managed to achieve anything like that.”

    Those are all team stats, st.

  26. Bradshaw seems to be talking about arm strength. It’s Brady’s mind that makes him great. Physically, Bradshaw is probably right, but Brady is able to instantly size up any situation and make the right decisions. He is also ice under pressure. If he wants to talk about the entire QB package he needs to include these things too.

  27. “Has any qb be considered the best without any Superbowl win?”

    Some still consider Marino.

    And you can’t tell me Marino would have zero rings if he had BB as a coach and a well-run organization, for 20 YEARS. Miami was never well run when he was there, and Shula was way past his prime. The AFCE was also a lot tougher then.

  28. Brady is a combination of the new NFL rules, the Patriot system, alot of luck and a historically weak division for 20 years.

    I like Brady, and he’s really good. But best ever? If you put Marino on the Patriots in his prime, he would have won just as many SBs. But he played in an era when the QB could get absoluately crunch every play and defensive holding/pass interfence was not the thing it is today. That and given the dolphins never gave him a RB or a defense defense.

    Joe Montana? Disclaimer here, he’s my favorite all time player. He was great too, but again, in a ‘new’ system that fit him perfectly under one of the greatest coaches. Plus he played with oogles of HoFers, specifially Rice. Steve Young did just as well in the same system with the same tools. Both were victims of the nfl rules back then though.

    I must be thinking of the wrong Dan Fouts. the one I knew was on the Chargers and while above really good (kinda like Rivers) never struck me as an all-time great.

  29. Brady won’t win again! He’s a system qb who has had a lot of luck on his side. Not to mentions New England’s cheating history.

  30. Terry is talking about the most talented QB. Tom Brady is far from the most talented QB. Many QB’s have a stronger arm than Tom. Many QB’s throw a better ball. Many QB’s can release the ball from many more angles than Tom can. Many QB’s are far more mobile than Tom. I could list 50 QB’s that are more talented than Tom Brady.

    Tom is the most successful QB of all time, but he for sure does not have more talent than any QB ever.

