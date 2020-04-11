Todd Gurley will wear No. 21 with Falcons, if/when he’s a Falcon

Getty Images

When Todd Gurley suits up for the Falcons — if Todd Gurley suits up for the Falcons — he’ll be wearing a new number.

Gone is No. 30, which Gurley wore during five seasons with the Rams. Instead, he’ll wear No. 21.

Cornerback Desmond Trufant, cut earlier this year, wore the jersey throughout his seven-season career in Atlanta. The best known Falcon to wear that number was Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

Gurley spoke with reporters on Friday, his first official act as a member of the team, even though he’s still not a member of the team. He still hasn’t taken a physical; if his knee keeps him from passing, he won’t be a Falcon. He also will be in line for up to another $10.5 million from the Rams. In addition to the $7.5 million that the Rams owe him.

Running back Qadre Ollison currently wears No. 30 for the Falcons. It’s not known whether Gurley tried to finagle the number, or whether he decided to simply make a new number part of his new beginning in Atlanta.